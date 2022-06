Mark McCloskey wishes your Washington lawmakers would concentrate on the real problem as they threaten new gun control laws …

The St. Louis lawyer and U-S Senate candidate says government leaders use mass shootings as excuse to go after your rights while people are gunned down every week in cities like St. Louis.

McCloskey and his wife are best known for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protestors who confronted them on the street in front of their home in 2020.