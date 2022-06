Covid cases are back on the increase in Mid – Missouri. But should you be concerned? KWOS’ Dr. Randy Tobler says you should probably be more worried about your elected officials and their potential overreaction …

Health officials point out, that while Covid cases are growing, the numbers are well below the Omicron surge over the winter. Hospitalizations are very low statewide.

