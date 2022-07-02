2nd death reported from St. Louis flooding

(AP) — Police say a second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region earlier this week.

The Hazelwood Police Department says in a Facebook post that officers were called after a semi-trailer truck was found abandoned.

The department says evidence showed the truck had been submerged in floodwaters from the deluge of rain that hit the St. Louis area Tuesday.

Officers found the truck driver’s body Wednesday about a mile from the truck.

Another man was found dead Tuesday in St. Louis after his car was found covered in more than 8 feet of water.