Kimberly Guilfoyle pulls no punches when it comes to supporting Eric Greitens to be Missouri’s next US Senator. Is there an endorsement on the way to Greitens from her future father in law Donald Trump? …

Guilfoyle, who’s a former Trump advisor, serves as Greiten’s national chair of his campaign and is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. She adds the allegations that the former Governor physically abused his ex- wife and kids are untrue.