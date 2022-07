Jefferson City government workers are getting about a $2000 pay raise along with another one – time payment. But there’s a catch. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says Mayor Carrie Tergin was vehement about the raise …

City staff will also receive a one – time $2500 payment that will be paid for by the city’s ARPA funds. The Jefferson City Council delayed voting on the issue for months over those questions about how the city will pay for the raise in the long term.