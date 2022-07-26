Record flash flooding hits St. Louis

100 – year record flash flooding really does a number on St. Louis. Jeff Allen works in St. Louis radio. He says his drive into the city from O’Fallon was a no – go …

Allen says they’d already had ten inches of rain at his house when he tried to head out to work. All the major interstates into St. Louis were closed for a time because of the flooding. The rainfall totals broke records dating back to 1915.

(AP) – Damage across the St. Louis region was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter urged drivers to avoid I-70. Some motorists took to social media to report being stranded for several hours.

At one point, sections of interstates 64, 55 and 44 also were closed in the St. Louis area.