Latest information on St. Louis flooding

(AP) — Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, killing one person, displacing many others and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

One person died when a car in St. Louis was found covered in more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water.

Damage across the region was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Most of the rain fell in a few hours shortly after midnight.