Update *** Pilot walks away as plane lands in Cole County field

A pilot is okay after having to make a forced landing near Wardsville Wednesday evening. The pilot of the small single engine plane reported smoke in the cockpit. Air traffic controllers said the plane went below their radar coverage. They initially thought the plane had gone down in Osage County.

** Investigators now say the Beechcraft Bonanza had left a Texas airport and was headed to Jefferson City. They say the plane had substantial damage after it landed on a hilltop following an engine failure. The pilot says he had no oil pressure.