Your appointment at the Truman VA in Columbia may be canceled today

Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital is postponing all of Tuesday’s scheduled medical procedures, due to a power outage. The hospital is currently operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator.

Truman VA says today’s scheduled medical procedures will be rescheduled for a later date. The hospital says outpatient clinic appointments for today are canceled through noon. Those appointments are being rescheduled.

The hospital says outpatient care at Truman VA’s eight community-based outpatient clinics are not impacted by the power outage. Those eight clinics include Camdenton, Jefferson City, Mexico and Sedalia in the KWOS listening area.

Truman VA celebrated its 50th anniversary in June.