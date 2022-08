(AP) — Authorities say a young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home.

Twenty-two-year-old Myranda Golden was hurt last Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames and was taken to a burn unit in Memphis,

She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast. Seven others remain hospitalized in stable condition.