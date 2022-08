Lawmakers will be back in Jefferson City next month for a special session to discuss big tax cuts for Missourians. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says, with record revenue in the bank, it’s time taxpayers get some of that money back …

As President of the Senate, Kehoe could theoretically cast the deciding vote. Governor Mike Parson vetoed the bill allowing those tax cuts. He’s also asking lawmakers to extend the sunset on some agricultural tax credits.

Kehoe was on ‘Wake Up Mid – Missouri.’