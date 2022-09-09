Listen to KWOS Live
Boone County judge rejects bond for Columbia restaurant robbery suspect

26-year-old Jameson Jerome Harris of Columbia is jailed without bond (September 8, 2022 photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

A Columbia man charged with the August armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Paris road remains jailed without bond this morning.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Jameson Jerome Harris with first degree robbery and armed criminal action for the August 28 armed robbery of the Subway in the 2700 block of Paris road. Columbia Police detectives captured Harris this week on Hospital drive. He made his initial arraignment Thursday afternoon, via video.

The Columbia Police Department’s investigation continues.

