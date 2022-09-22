BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State

In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license.

CEO of the Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Amy O’Brien says they were approved for up to an additional 90 days.

According to O’Brien the extension was granted for the Mexico hospital in order for windows to be repaired so the emergency room can reopen. O’Brien says the Fulton Hospital is having their hot water heater repaired. While a reopen date for the hospitals has not been set. O’Brien says negotiations are ongoing with Platinum Health and a potential new buyer.