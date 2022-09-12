Listen to KWOS Live
Chiefs handle the Cardinals

(AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract.

Their first dividend was a dud.

Murray had an uneven first game since signing the $230.5 million deal, leading a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss on Sunday.

“You can come into the game with the best feeling in the world and still get your (butt) beat if you don’t execute,” Murray said.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to take Murray, a year after using the No. 10 pick on Josh Rosen.

