Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70

The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop.

Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million.

“They have a certain amount of funding lined up. They have $6-million from the state of Missouri lined up. They’re asking for $3-million each from the city and the county to build it. And then ongoing support for what they’re talking now is about $1.5 million a year afterwards to run it,” Murphy says.

Murphy tells 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry that the proposed 25,000 square foot facility would include laundry facilities, showers, and medical and dental clinics.

Murphy notes much of the services for Columbia’s homeless are currently provided near a Wilkes Boulevard church, near downtown.

“And this new homeless services center, they’re calling it the Opportunity Campus, is a place to consolidate all of that business into one location along with several other things like mental health services, dental services, health services,” says Murphy.

He tells listeners the proposed homeless center would also include a computer lab, a kitchen and a kennel. Murphy joined Mr. Parry in-studio for the hour on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Click here to listen to the full interview.