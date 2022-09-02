Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

Chiefs win! You win!

If the Chiefs win the game, you win at Speedy B’s Convenience Stores the next day!

Each week, be listening to the Kansas City Chiefs on KWOS!

If the Chiefs win their game during the regular season, the following day you’ll enjoy Buy One, Get One half-priced burgers from 11am to 2pm! An exciting win, and a great deal on lunch!  Can’t beat it!

Speedy B’s has locations in Holts Summit, St. Thomas, New Bloomfield, and Jefferson City!

Tune in to hear each game on your home for the Chiefs in Mid-Missouri, KWOS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer