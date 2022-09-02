Search continues for Columbia shooting suspect

Columbia Police have identified the suspect they’re searching for in Wednesday’s daytime shooting on Old Highway 63.

CPD says 50-year-old Jeffrey Tubbs of Columbia is charged with six felonies, including first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action for the shooting, which happened near Westlake hardware.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the motorist who was shot exchanged gunfire with Tubbs in the middle of Old Highway 63: it’s still unclear what caused the incident. KMIZ reports Columbia Police allegedly found Tubbs’ bullet-riddled rental vehicle parked outside Tubbs’ apartment at the Links on Clark lane.

They also found blood in the apartment parking lot and leading to Tubbs’ door. Tubbs is also accused of punching the victim’s car window out.