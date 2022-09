JCMO Mayor has to break tie in heated debate over grant money funding for low income housing

Should your tax dollars go to help private developers build low – income housing in Jefferson City? The City Council voted 6 – 5 this week to support the three firms plans to ask for grant money to put up complexes targeting entry – level workers …

Councilman Ron Fitzwater wanted the Council to go slow on the discussion and voted ’No’ Tuesday night. The developers can apply for grants to help replace rental properties destroyed in the 2019 tornado.