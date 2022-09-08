Queen Elizabeth Passes Away at 96

Reports have come in from Buckingham Palace that England’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Balmoral Castle is her summer home in Scotland. It has been reported by the NY Times that at the time of her passing, many of her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren were present or on their way their. Her son, and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, as well as the Queen Consort, Camilla, rushed to her side earlier in the day.

The Queen will reportedly remain at Balmoral today, returning to London tomorrow.

Upon the news, crowds were quickly gathering outside Buckingham Palace, and broke into “God Save The Queen” shortly after the announcement. There were also reports that two rainbows were spotted in the skies just outside the palace. Tributes are pouring in from leaders across the globe. President Biden has canceled a previously scheduled speech.

A statement from Prince Charles reads: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth was England’s longest-ruling monarch, having ruled the United Kingdom for 70 years. Her oldest son, King Charles, is next in line to the throne. For many Brits, she is the only Monarch they have ever known.

Keep watching KWOS.com for more information as it breaks on this developing story.