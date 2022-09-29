Listen to KWOS Live
Response time to improve in southwest Columbia with new fire station, city officials say

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, city manager De’Carlon Seewood and other dignitaries break ground on the new fire station on Scott Boulevard on September 27, 2022 (photo courtesy of the city of Columbia’s Facebook page)

Columbia’s fastest-growing area will soon have a new fire station, along with 12 new firefighters to staff the station.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, acting fire chief Clayton Farr and other dignitaries helped break ground this week on the new fire station in the 6900 block of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia.

“And it was just fantastic to see all the movement that’s happening there,” Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”

Construction of the new fire station is being funded by the voter-approved 2015 capital improvement sales tax.

