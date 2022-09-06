Saturday Columbia fundraiser will help enterprise that provides job opportunities to those with disabilities

Saturday is an opportunity for you to enjoy some delicious food in downtown Columbia and raise money to assist an enterprise that provides employment and jobs skills to those with disabilities.

Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says an 8th street block party is set for Saturday from 4-9 pm.

“We’re going to close down the street. It’s in front of the Tiger Hotel. We’re going to have a stage there along the south end of 8th street. We’ve got three music groups coming,” McMurry says.

One of the groups is a New Orleans jazz ensemble, and there will also be a Louisiana-style crawfish boil. Glenn’s Café executive chef Cameron Bevan will be boiling crawfish, shrimp, potatoes, corn on the cob and green beans. The fundraiser will benefit Love Coffee, which employs those with disabilities.

Mr. McMurry says unemployment among those with disabilities is double that for the general population. He co-founded the Love My Job training center. McMurry tells 939 the Eagle that Love Coffee employees are incredibly committed and loyal.

“Through the pandemic, our mission employees … which is what we call our folks that we serve, have been faithful. They’ve shown up to work over and over on-time ready to go. They’ve come to every special event we’ve had for them,” says McMurry.

Love Coffee’s mission is to provide employment and job skills in an atmosphere of love to those with disabilities.

Saturday’s fundraiser is from 4-9 pm in front of the Tiger hotel downtown. It’s sponsored by Glenn’s Café and the hotel. A general admission ticket is $15 and the boil is $35.