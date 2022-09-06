Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville

Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.

Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by Cooper County coroner James Hurt.

The crash backed up traffic for a few miles on Friday on the heavily-traveled interstate.