Toys for Tots celebrates 75th anniversary; a famous Missourian designed its logo

Missouri’s governor is praising the legacy and impact of the popular Toys for Tots program, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Governor Mike Parson presented a proclamation this week to retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jon Morgan, who’s the assistant coordinator of Jefferson City’s Toys for Tots chapter. Morgan’s nickname is “Master Klaus”, and he conducts community toy collection drives for needy children in Cole, Miller, Maries and Moniteau counties.

Toys for Tots distributes about 18-million toys to seven-million less fortunate children annually across the nation. Its website says that since 1947, it has distributed 627-million toys to 281-million children.

The popular program has Missouri ties.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the idea from Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, who was also the public relations director at Warner Brothers Studios and knew many celebrities. As a personal favor to his friend Bill, Marceline Missouri’s Walt Disney designed the first Toys for Tots poster that had the miniature three-car train. That is still on the Toys for Tots logo. Governor Parson praises the impact from Toys for Tots.