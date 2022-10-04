Ag credits bill close to passage

(AP) — A $40 million tax credit package for Missouri farmers and other agricultural businesses neared passage Monday, when a committee voted to send the bill to the full state Senate.

The bill is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Tuesday.

The measure extends several agricultural tax credits that expired and creates some new tax credits, including breaks for gas stations that sell biodiesel and fuel with a higher percentage of ethanol.

The legislation also would expand government loan programs for farmers in the state.