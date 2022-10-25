Authorities: St. Louis school shooter kills two, wounds seven

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl and wounding seven others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who had graduated from the school last year.