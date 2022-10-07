Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory

A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation in those areas could be damaged if not protected.

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and Boonville are under a frost advisory. Frost advisories are issued when the minimum temperature is projected to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

The NWS is reminding Columbia and other central Missouri residents to protect any tender vegetation.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.