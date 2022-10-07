Popular Roots B Blues expected to draw thousands to Columbia; expect heavy traffic near Stephens Lake park

Thousands of visitors are expected to be in Columbia for this weekend’s Roots N Blues festival.

It opens this afternoon at Stephens Lake park near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Gates will open today at 4 pm, and they’ll open Saturday and Sunday at noon.

Festival organizers are encouraging you to utilize the free festival shuttles, which will be running round trips to and from downtown. Shuttles will take you from downtown garages directly to festival gates. Parking in those garages is free after 6 this evening and all day tomorrow and Sunday.

Expect heavy traffic for the next three days around Stephens Lake park.

The music lineup is strong, and a big crowd is expected to hear country legend Tanya Tucker tonight. She’s won two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. Her hits over the years have included “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane.” She’ll perform at 7:15 on the MU Health Care stage.

Festival organizers say the Roots N Blues festival experienced a “complete halt in revenue” due to the COVID pandemic, and that this weekend presents the opportunity to safely return to Stephens Lake Park. A non-profit known as Friends of the Festival has been formed to sustain Roots N Blues in the future.