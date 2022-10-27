Hartzler: mid-Missouri’s fire-damaged Wooldridge will recover

Missouri’s governor is thanking first responders and volunteers who responded to Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire in the farming town of Wooldridge.

While the blaze burned more than 3,000 acres of land, Governor Mike Parson notes there were no fatalities.

“We can rebuild from that. I know there are a lot of people who’ve been displaced in this. We’ll be working doing everything we can within the state powers to be able to help with that,” Parson says.

The Cooper County fire district says the fire destroyed at least 23 structures in Wooldridge. Governor Parson traveled to the river town on Wednesday to tour the devastation. He says it likely won’t meet the level required for a federal disaster declaration.

Governor Parson toured the town with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge on Capitol Hill. She’s heartbroken by the blaze.

“But I’m also heartened by the response of the people in this town (Wooldridge) and this community who stepped up to help their neighbors and are stepping up right now. And all the first responders and others who got here so quickly,” Congresswoman Hartzler tells reporters.

Hartzler says the Wooldridge community will recover, adding that everyone there is stepping in and helping each other. The popular Missouri River Tire Cenex station on Highway 179 has a bucket near the cash register, where you can donate to the Wooldridge fire victims.