How important are federal suits to Schmitt’s US Senate campaign?

(AP) — In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things.

It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of lawsuits against the Biden administration.

Schmitt’s wins are about equal to his losses thus far. But Schmitt has made the court cases a central theme in his front-running campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat.