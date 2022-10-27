Cole Commissioner backs planned low income hosuing

Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman is excited about three low – income private apartment complexes planned for Jefferson City. He says when built they’ll offer about 120 – apartments to lower income workers …

While Commissioners unanimously signed off on the ‘workforce housing’ plan, Mayor Carrie Tergin had to break a five – five tie when the issue came before the City Council. The developers hope the apartments can at least partially replace the 150 – rental units that were destroyed by the 2019 tornado.