KWOS Randy Tobler looks at Illinois mobile abortion clinic

KWOS’ Dr. Randy Tobler has been an O-B / G-Y-N for years. He’s no fan of Illinois Planned Parenthood’s announcement that they will open a mobile abortion clinic just across the river from Missouri, which no longer allows the procedure …

Tobler, who’s worked at several rural hospitals during his career, adds you can blame federal regulations and even Obama Care for forcing many of those facilities like the ones in Fulton and Mexico to close.

Dr. Randy Tobler is on KWOS 4 – 6pm Monday through Friday.

