Missouri Task Force One moving from Orlando to hurricane-battered Fort Myers

CNN is reporting that Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47-billion in insured losses in Florida. That could make it the most expensive storm in Florida history.

Meantime, a 55-member team from Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) arrived early Sunday morning in the Orlando area to assist with search and rescue operations. They have equipment for significant swift water rescue capabilities and have two live find and two human remains detection canines.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says the team rested in Orlando after their 24-hour plus road trip. They’re currently heading to Fort Myers this (Monday) morning for search and rescues and will establish their base of operations in Fort Myers, which is about 200 miles from Orlando.

Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that Task Force One’s four-person Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance (DSAR) team has done mapping missions on Boca Grande, a small residential community on Gasparilla island in southwest Florida.

CNN is reporting at least 76 people have been killed in Florida, along with four additional victims in North Carolina.