Mizzou campus decorations and Homecoming spirit rally are tonight

Greek Town in Columbia will be bustling with activity Friday evening for campus decorations. It’s all part of Mizzou’s Homecoming activities.

Campus decorations and skits will take place between 6:30 and 9 tonight in Greek Town, between Rollins street and Kentucky boulevard near campus. Traditions Plaza will also be busy: A Homecoming spirt rally begins at 8:30 tonight with Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls.

The public is invited to attend tonight. Mizzou’s homecoming parade begins tomorrow morning at 9.