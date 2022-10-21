Listen to KWOS Live
Mizzou campus decorations and Homecoming spirit rally are tonight

Marching Mizzou and the MU Golden Girls at the 2021 Homecoming parade in Columbia (November 9, 2021 file photo courtesy of MU News Bureau associate director Uriah Orland)

Greek Town in Columbia will be bustling with activity Friday evening for campus decorations. It’s all part of Mizzou’s Homecoming activities.

Campus decorations and skits will take place between 6:30 and 9 tonight in Greek Town, between Rollins street and Kentucky boulevard near campus. Traditions Plaza will also be busy: A Homecoming spirt rally begins at 8:30 tonight with Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls.

The public is invited to attend tonight. Mizzou’s homecoming parade begins tomorrow morning at 9.

