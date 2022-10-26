Parson, Rowden to visit fire-damaged rural town in mid-Missouri

Missouri’s governor will travel to rural Wooldridge Wednesday afternoon to tour damage from Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire.

The Cooper County Fire Protection District says Saturday’s blaze burned more than 3,000 acres of land and destroyed or damaged at least 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge.

Governor Mike Parson will be at the Wooldridge community center at 2 pm. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) and State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tell 939 the Eagle that they’ll join the governor for today’s Wooldridge tour. Representative Taylor says U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) will join them.

Saturday’s blaze was so massive that it closed heavily-traveled I-70 for two hours. More than 50 fire departments from across Missouri battled the blaze, and the Boonville MFA and Pilot Grove Co-Op also provided water tankers. The fire has also caused damage to the popular Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, which is operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.