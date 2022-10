Thomas Babbitt fell asleep at the wheel of the bus early in the morning of July 14th 2022 on Highway 54 south of Jefferson City. The bus, that was carrying Cole County kids and adults coming home from a Texas church trip, ran off the highway. The bus hit a house, a shed and went through a fence. 14 – passengers were hurt. Babbitt pled not guilty to careless driving and not wearing a seat belt.