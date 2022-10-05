Woman dies after being pushed off a Columbia bridge

Columbia Police are seeking FIRST DEGREE murder charges against a Columbia parolee accused of throwing a woman to her death from a bridge over Highway 63, near Clark lane. CPD spokesman Christian Tabak says the female victim was thrown from the 63 bridge at about 6:45 Tuesday evening, near the Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. Tabak says the victim was found in a wooded area beneath Highway 63 and was immediately transported to University Hospital, where she received extensive trauma care. She died a few hours later and her name hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives. Tabak identifies the suspect as 31-year-old Jessie Williams, who was paroled from prison in August after serving about four years of a seven year sentence for stabbing a homeless man. Columbia Police captured Williams after witnesses provided a detailed description. Tabak says Williams resisted police, when they arrived.