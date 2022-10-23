Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Courtesy of listener Stephen McBee

** UPDATE ** Wooldridge fire burns acres, burns buildings

Crews are assessing the aftermath of yesterday’s devastating Wooldridge fire. Cooper County Fire reports dozens of fire agencies aided in containing the fire. They’re estimating the fire covered around 3,500 to 4,000 acres and did heavy damage to much of the town of Wooldridge. Several people had burns and were treated at the hospital. The fire started around mid – afternoon Saturday and damaged or destroyed over 20 – buildings. The high winds and dry vegetation fueled the hours – long fire. Thick smoke forced the complete closure of I – 70 in both directions for hours. Investigators now say a combine started the blaze.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer