UPDATE ** Wooldridge fire burns acres, burns buildings

Crews are assessing the aftermath of yesterday’s devastating Wooldridge fire. Cooper County Fire reports dozens of fire agencies aided in containing the fire. They’re estimating the fire covered around 3,500 to 4,000 acres and did heavy damage to much of the town of Wooldridge. Several people had burns and were treated at the hospital. The fire started around mid – afternoon Saturday and damaged or destroyed over 20 – buildings. The high winds and dry vegetation fueled the hours – long fire. Thick smoke forced the complete closure of I – 70 in both directions for hours. Investigators now say a combine started the blaze.