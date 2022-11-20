(AUDIO): Columbia REDI President Stacey Button discusses major new projects and COU on 939 the Eagle

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says the massive new Swift Foods plant on Route B will open in early 2023. She says they’re currently hiring employees, and that the plant will produce 40-million pounds of food product each year, when it opens. The plant is bringing about 250 new jobs to Columbia. Ms. Button joined 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on the “CEO Round Table.” She also updated listeners on the $100-million planned expansion at Columbia’s EquipmentShare, and on efforts to add leisure destinations at Columbia Regional Airport: