Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer.

Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.

MoDOT plans to focus much of the project on the interchange’s eastern side, near the Courtyard by Marriott. Motorists for years have said that it’s virtually impossible at times to turn right or left from LeMone industrial onto Grindstone.

MoDOT plans to award a bid in late 2023.