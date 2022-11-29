Columbia Police capture one suspect, after rolling gun battle on busy road

Criminal charges are pending against a Columbia man following Monday morning’s rolling gun battle on Paris road, north of I-70.

It happened at about 11:20 am near the busy Paris and Vandiver intersection. While there were no injuries, one of the vehicles involved in the incident crashed near the Break Time convenience store.

Columbia Police have captured 43-year-old Montrez Ricketts. They’re seeking first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges against Ricketts. CPD detectives say other suspects involved in the incident have been identified, adding that the investigation continues.

Columbia Police are also thanking community members who assisted them with the investigation. They encourage anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.