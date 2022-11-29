Suspect in JCMO double killing is formally charged

First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock. Jefferson City Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between Thames and Davis, which resulted in a handgun being drawn.

Detectives say Smock separated the two men and was escorting Thames out of the business. That’s when Davis began shooting, according to police. Jefferson City Police describe their investigation as ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.