CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect labeled the ‘Columbia Prowler.’

Police say the suspect has been targeting young women that live alone. He’s been linked to several reported incidents in south Columbia dating back to August. Police describe him as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man between 5-foot-9 and six-feet with a slim build.

The CrimeStoppers hotline is 573-875-TIPS.