Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night

Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the snowfall starting around 7 p.m. Monday night. He says that could affect conditions for Tuesday’s morning commute.

“Warmer ground temperatures in the low 40s will prevent some of the snow from sticking to the roadways, but nonetheless the colder air temperatures are going to allow the elevated surfaces, especially overpasses, to freeze pretty quickly,” said Maples.

Columbia Public Works is asking the public to stay patient as the roads get plowed. They say they’re about 20 percent below the staffing level that they would like to be. Meanwhile, MoDOT says their staff is about 30 percent under where it needs to be to cover statewide snow storms.