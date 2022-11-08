DOJ officials will stay outside Cole County polling places

Department of Justice officials wanted to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters. Ashcroft doesn’t expect the ‘probe’ to have any effect on election returns …

Korsmeyer, Ashcroft and other Cole County officials met with Department of Justice staff (mon). DOJ agents will be outside select Jefferson City and Cole County polling places today, but will not be inside.