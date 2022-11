You can call it a ‘much – needed’ windfall for Lincoln University. President Dr. John Moseley says, thanks to state lawmakers and the Governor, the college will get the full amount of federal funding this coming year …

That amounts to nearly $10 – million for Lincoln’s ag programs.

Moseley also says the university plans to bring back baseball to Lincoln by the 2024 season. Lincoln dropped baseball and women’s tennis back in 2016.