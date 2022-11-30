Shelter Insurance tree lighting ceremony is Thursday in Columbia

A big crowd is expected Thursday evening in Columbia, for Shelter Insurance’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony.

The event takes place at the popular Shelter Gardens on Broadway. Tomorrow night’s event begins at 5:30 with the West middle school band, before the tree lighting at 6:10. You’ll then have the opportunity to walk through the gardens to see the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights.

Santa Claus will be making a special trip from the North Pole to Columbia for the event, and will be taking photos with children in the historic school house building.

This will be the second year for the popular Winter Wonderland. It was unveiled last year for Shelter’s 75th anniversary celebration, and more than 8,000 people attended it. The Winter Wonderland will be open on the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December and again from December 19-21, from 6 to 8 pm.