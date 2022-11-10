Guided tours to be offered Thursday evening at newly-expanded Southern Boone middle school

Thursday evening is your opportunity to tour the newly expanded and renovated Southern Boone middle school in fast-growing Ashland.

An open house for the $7.7 million project is this evening from 5 to 6:30, with guided tours taking place at both 5:30 and 6.

The project is being funded by a voter-approved April 2021 bond issue. The project connects two buildings with a new addition. That new addition includes a new main office, science labs and a library and vocational area.

The new addition is also expected to improve safety. Before the project, students had to walk between the two buildings, the north and south building. They also had to cross a street to get to the agriculture building.