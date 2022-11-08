Missouri Republicans will now control every statewide office, following Tuesday’s election

Missouri’s governor will soon have to appoint a new attorney general and a new state treasurer, after voters elected Republicans Eric Schmitt to the U-S Senate and Scott Fitzpatrick as state auditor, respectively.

Both won in landslides, helped by strong turnouts in rural Missouri, which remains ruby red.

Schmitt has served as attorney general since being appointed by the governor in late 2018, when Josh Hawley was elected to the Senate. Schmitt was elected to a full term as attorney general in 2020. Fitzpatrick served as the Missouri House Budget Committee chairman before the governor appointed him as state treasurer in 2018, to replace Schmitt, who was appointed attorney general. Fitzpatrick won a full term as treasurer in 2020 and will now be state auditor.

Auditor-elect Fitzpatrick says Missouri Republicans will now control every statewide office for the first time in 100 years. The lone Democrat has been state auditor Nicole Galloway of Columbia, who declined to seek re-election this fall.