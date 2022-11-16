Trump says: Four More Years!

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a less than perfect midterm showing for Republicans.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan.