Missourians are urged to stay home if you’re sick

Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.

Missouri state epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze is urging you to stay home, when you’re sick. He says the increasing cases are impacting health care providers.

DHSS says for the week of October 30 through November 5, there were 1,738 lab-confirmed flu cases. That compares to 1,280 the week before.